New Zealand is one of the most beautiful countries on earth. Located in the South Pacific, it provides an experience like no other. Beautiful waters, majestic beaches, and fantastic natural terrain make it a spot where anyone will be captivated by the natural beauty of this slice of heaven.

But New Zealand is not just about beautiful beaches and majestic national parks. It is a place where people can enjoy a fantastic nightlife, great adult entertainment, and wonderful opportunities to live and enjoy life to its fullest.

This is why it makes for one of the most perfect vacation getaways, especially for someone who wants to enjoy great accommodations and fantastic casinos.

New Zealand Is a Gamble Worth Taking

There are many who already know about the great natural beauty of New Zealand. They have either read about seen images on the Internet that demonstrate the true beauty of this country. There is a large number of people throughout the region who have already visited New Zealand.

They came to the country to have a vacation getaway like no other. One where they could spend the day at the beach, traveling through national parks, or visiting historical or cultural sites while still being able to enjoy the opportunity to play their favorite games.

A Great Group of Options

While visiting New Zealand, you will want to make the most of this opportunity. One thing that makes the country such a great place to visit is that it has some of the more unusual resorts and other hotel accommodations you will find. Places that are unique in a number of ways and which take advantage of the spectacular beauty and majesty of this country.

Here, we have included a list of five. There are many and it is tough to narrow it down to just this select group, but we know that if you choose any of these five you simply cannot go wrong.

Lindis Luxury Lodge

What makes New Zealand such an amazing place to visit is that there are accommodations like no other.

For example, the Lindis Luxury Lodge provides individual suites on the South Island of New Zealand where a person is able to stargaze using their unique mirrored pods that generates an unbelievable view.

You get first rate accommodations while staying in this mountain region that offers unbelievable views during the day, then enjoy spectacular images of the stars at night.

The Lindis Pods are separated from the main part of the Lodge and are surrounded by parks and mountain areas that help to shelter in the darkness to make for a more fantastic view of the stars.

This is a resort like no other and it cannot be overstated how much you will enjoy your stay here.

Helena Bay Lodge

Maybe what interests you most about coming to New Zealand is the view. Because of its location and the natural scenery of the country, there are some places that are indescribable.

New Zealand may not be a particularly large landmass, but has fantastic mountain ranges, great beaches, and beautiful forest land.

For those who want to enjoy sunsets across this majestic area, then the Helena Bay Lodge is the perfect location. It is about a three-hour drive from Auckland and is located so that it faces Helena Bay from the East.

What this means is that sunrises are truly beautiful. It is almost like you are staring at a picture as they are captivating and amazing.

Plus, because of how close you are to the bay, you can enjoy fantastic swimming. There are boats, tours, and plenty of activities to keep you busy as well.

You are not that far from Auckland either. It is truly a place you will enjoy visiting and leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

SkyCity Hotel, Auckland

If you want to enjoy hotel accommodations in the heart of a great city, then SkyCity Auckland is exactly what you are looking for.

This hotel has nearly 2800 rooms, with options that can accommodate any budget. This means luxury suites as well as economy rooms.

On the fifth floor is the sky bridge that connects directly to the SkyCity Casino. This allows you to enjoy fantastic slot machines and other games while staying in the city.

You are not forced to stay in your room and play online, as there are plenty of games to enjoy at the casino.

Included in the structure is a 700-seat state-of-the-art theater, 12 bars, 12 restaurants, and plenty of other accommodations, including a fitness center and indoor swimming pool.

The hotel is located right in the heart of the city, meaning there are plenty of things to do and see within walking distance. It is definitely a place where you can experience the greatness of New Zealand.

Otahuna Lodge

Located about 30 minutes from Christchurch, it is surrounded by an ancient volcano. No worries though, the volcano has not been active for centuries and does not appear like it will be so for many centuries from now, if ever.

However, even an inactive volcano presents a spectacular view and there are tours of this natural wonder that are quite enjoyable. You can spend the day touring the volcano, either by air or on foot. It is spectacular

The Otahuna Lodge overlooks a botanic garden that dates back over hundred years and has daffodil fields that seemed to stretch on forever.

The Southern Alps have snow capped mountains for much of the year, allowing you to get a little time in the snow even when it is very warm in the rest of New Zealand.

Of course, with such a backdrop, you can be sure that the accommodations themselves are spectacular and they are. Great suites and rooms make for a very comfortable stay and there is amazing cuisine.

You will be treated like a king or queen and will wake up every day refreshed and excited to see what adventure awaits you.

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers

Ok, the name is likely to give you a little bit of a scare, but do not be fearful.

This is a beautiful luxury lodge that is right in the heart of the Hawke’s Bay wine country, meaning there are literally thousands of acres of rolling hills and beautiful natural scenery. In fact, 6,000 acres of them.

There are 24 suites available at this beautiful lodge, that is the heart of the country’s farm community. The Farm presents a rustic, old-style look while providing modern accommodations. There is an award-winning golf course on the resort and the cuisine is incredible.

Everything about this lodge is amazing, but nothing can top its location. The lodge is positioned at the top of a cliff that plunges to the Pacific Ocean below, which gives one of the most amazing views you will find.

The beauty of the sunsets makes for an amazing and very romantic view that will have your significant other feeling quite amorous.

It is the perfect location if you are looking for a beautiful place to let your spouse know how much you love him or her.

Plus, just because it feels secluded does not mean that there is not plenty to do.

Besides tours, swimming, boating, fishing, and golf, you can take a short ride to the city where you can enjoy shopping, theatre, and museums. A great destination for sure.

New Zealand is a beautiful country. No doubt you will enjoy every minute of it no matter where you stay, but these resorts and lodges allow you to enjoy the country to its fullest.

And, best of all, if you like to play casino style games, you can still do so no matter where you are by playing online. A great adventure awaits.