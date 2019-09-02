Extra 86 Fast is the Newest Vessel of ISA Yachts and Guida Design

Ready to impress everyone who will attend the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019 next week, the sleek Extra 86 Fast is the newest vessel from the renowned Italian shipyard Isa Yachts, that worked together with Italian designer Francesco Guida for the sporty exterior lines of this yacht.

The Extra 86 Fast is basically a 26 m low profile motor yacht that’s capable of reaching a top speed of 30 knots. But this vessel also comes with an intelligent propulsion system that offers the yacht a low consumption and allows anyone to handle it easily. It’s got a flat stern which almost touches the waterline, allowing for better contact with the surrounding elements.

The newest ISA yacht boasts big windows and several skylights, bringing in so much natural light, especially in the forward salon. As for accommodation, the Extra 86 Fast comes with two single-bed cabins, one of them a full beam for the owner of this yacht and the other one a VIP cabin that’s equally nice.

On the main deck there’s a modern helm station, the salon and a gallery at the aft offering a superb view of the seas and leading to the al-fresco dining space outside. At the stern you’ll also find a social space, boasting a comfy C-shaped sofa, with coffee tables and sunbeds too. The yacht also features a bathing platform with the Opacmare Transformer for easy access to the water.