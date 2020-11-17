Embraer Private Jet Owners Could Get A Matching Porsche 911 Turbo S

Not the worst bit of news, am I right? Sure, if you have enough money to buy a stunning business jet from Embraer, you can surely afford to spend an extra $203,500 on a special 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe. I guess money is the least of your worries if you’re the proud owner of an Embraer private jet, right?

The Brazilian executive jet manufacturer has joined forces with the renowned German automaker, to imagine an exclusive duo. You see, future jet customers may now opt-out for a special edition Embraer Phenom 300E business jet and a matching customized Porsche 911 Turbo S. That’s a deal!

We are talking about the “Duet” special edition. Based on the sportiest and most popular offering from each company, this package offers a stunning duo showing off the same two-tone Platinum Silver Metallic paintwork and matte Jet Grey Metallic, with Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue trim strips. Did we mention that the entire painting process is done by hand?

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Duet also features the Porsche Exclusive wheels, Brilliant Chrome side air intakes, and side window trims, LED door logo projectors, and a special emblem on the B-pillar. There are plenty of details to be admired on this sports car, such as the airplane wing of the Phenom 300E or the massive 911 rear wing from the Sport Design package.

Embossed on the head restraints, the special “Duet” logo is on display, both on the airplane and on the supercar. This bespoke 911 Turbo S also comes with various other aviation-inspired designs, such as the individual registration of the respective jet on the underside of the rear wing or the printed artificial horizon on the Sport Chrono stopwatch’s dial.

Inside the cockpit, things look equally impressive. A special color scheme, blending black and chalk-colored leather, Speed Blue stitching, and a two-tone leather steering wheel welcome driver and passengers alike.

There is also the Carbon interior package to be admired, comprising a high-gloss finish, chalk-colored Alcantara headliner, and high-gloss carbon trim for the front seats.

And a “One of 10” logo is placed on the front passenger side dash panel trim. Why? Well, this offering is all about exclusivity and that means we’re talking about a 10 limited-edition release.

The 911 Turbo S Duet is now available for order, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2021.

Apart from the $203,500 you’ll have to pay for this beauty, it might be worth remembering that the usual Embraer Phenom 300E jet starts at $9.45 million.

Other than that, it is safe to assume that very few will experience the magic that comes courtesy of Porsche Design.

It seems that this 911 Turbo S Duet will also come with a few stylish accessories – a luggage set and an exclusive special edition of the new 1919 Globetimer UTC timepiece. Mere mortals can only dream of this.