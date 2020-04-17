Follow Us

BMW Teamed up with 3T For the Ultimate Cycling Machine

BMW Urban Gravel Bike 1

BMW recently announced a new collaboration with the leading Italian bicycle maker 3T to release a special bike that will bring “sheer cycling pleasure” to BMW customers and many other people. Actually, they’re planning to turn BMW’s “sheer driving pleasure” into an equally good all-road biking experience with the stunning 3T for BMW Urban Gravel Bike.

Modelled after 3T’s highly popular Exploro model, this bike is ready to tackle all roads, combining performance, comfort and nothing but the best materials. This two-wheeled Ultimate Cycling Machine boasts an aerodynamic carbon fibre frame, with 3T Torno carbon fibre aero cranks which are apparently the lightest in the world, weighting in at just 300g.

BMW Urban Gravel Bike 2

The 3T Exploro For BMW bike also received some luxurious details, like a bespoke Brooks leather saddle, with matching Brooks leather grips, Shimano’s GRX 11-speed group set, that was specifically designed for gravel riding, new brake levers, also from Shimano, and ultra light Fulcrum Racing 7 DB alloy wheels, wrapped in reversible Schwalbe G-One Speed tyres.

Available in a stylish combo, with an off-white frame and either grey or blue highlights, this bike will be offered at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centres – when they will finally open. The 3T for BMW gravel bike will retail at a cool €5,499, which is almost $6,000.

BMW Urban Gravel Bike 3

