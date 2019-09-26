fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Bentley Surprised us All with Their New… Honey

Bentley honey 1

Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the new.. Bentley Honey. You might not believe it, but Bentley has just collected their first harvest of honey. Installed on the edge of Bentley’s site, the two national hives, home to 120,000 British Apis Mellifera honey bees, have produced their first crop. And Bentley has turned them it into more than 100 jars of sweet Bentley Honey.

Bentley’s beekeepers – apparently they have these kind of job positions into the company as well – collected the honeycomb from the hives and then extracted it frame by frame. The process continued by carefully draining and filtering the honey from each honeycomb frame and then decanting it into individual jars.

The company’s motivation for installing their first bee-hives was to make better use of their available space around and contribute to the local biodiversity. They’ve taken a wide range of pollen from the wild flowers on their terrain and the local countryside. The result is a positive one, with a very productive first harvest.

Bentley honey 4

If you’re wondering why they’re going this direction, Bentley stated that their ambitions are to become the most sustainable luxury automotive manufacturer and that is reflected back into their site and business operations. So, here you go, we now get to enjoy Bentley Honey. Or at least a few select people.

The company’s legendary attention to detail reflects also in the jars and bespoke packages they used to pack the honey. The jar labels were created by the Bentley interior designer, Louise McCallum. The first harvest will be shared with colleagues, with several jars making for unique gifts of VIP guests to the company’s site in Crewe.

Bentley honey 2

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Flying B Mascot 1
The All-New Bentley Flying Spur Boasts a Restyled Flying B Mascot
Bulletproof Bentley Bentayga 1
The World’s First Bulletproof Bentley Bentayga Can be Yours for $500,000!
Bentley Flying Spur First Edition 7
Bentley’s Flying Spur First Edition is the Fastest Luxury Sedan Ever
2019 bentley bentayga sportsman businessman editions 11
Bentley Bentayga has two new Bespoke Editions: Businessman and Sportsman

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Leica M Monochrom “Signature” is a cool tribute to Andy Summers of The Police

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.