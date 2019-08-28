Benetti’s Newest Yacht Concept, Oasis 40M, is Simply Incredible

Presented for the first time last year at the Singapore Yacht Show, the new Benetti Oasis 40M is now officially sold to Tim Ciasulli, a former World Champion offshore powerboat racer with no less than four world speed records. It’s the first project sold by the renowned Italian shipyard in the company’s new range of indoor-outdoor superyachts.

The stunning concept before you, featuring an RWD design, boasts a large aft deck and a lovely beach club area at sea level, taking full advantage of all its internal and external available spaces. It’s a 41 meter displacement vessel with a glass fiber hull and superstructure, and a fabulous interior design that speaks to young sporty people.

The interiors boast a fluidity that’s quite rare in this type of yacht, with a superb combination of colorways, premium materials and bespoke furnishings to give it an elegant and sophisticated look, with a few informal touches here and there.

The yacht features tons of windows that bring so much natural light in – the main deck salon for instance comes with floor-to-ceiling windows that fully open and even disappear on three sides to create a true indoor / outdoor space.

The Oasis 40M features five guest cabins that can accommodate up to ten persons and five crew cabins for a total crew of nine. The proud owner of this yacht will get to enjoy a main deck master suite with a lovely marble bathroom, a separate sitting area and a large balcony, while the other guests will relax in two lower deck VIP staterooms and two twin cabins that are equally elegant.

Benetti’s newest yacht is equipped with two MAN V12-1400 engines that allows this yacht to reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a cruising speed between 11 and 14.5 knots. The range of this vessel reaches a cool 4,000 nautical miles and the total price of the project rose to a little over $2.4 million.