Audemars Piguet’s Hotel des Horlogers Will Take Your Breath Away

Audemars Piguet is a name usually associated with incredible timepieces, fine complications, innovative designs and unparalleled technical achievementm but the Swiss company’s latest project is quite a big departure from the norm.

Audemars Piguet has teamed up with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) once again to design a new luxury hotel in Switzerland, a few steps away from the luxury watchmaker’s museum – which is also designed by BIG and it’s currently under construction.

Called Hotel des Horlogers, this new ambitious project will be found on the picturesque Vallée de Joux and features zigzagging room slabs that give it a surreal look. Each level of the construction appears to be tilted off base, in a nod to the numerous slopes nearby, leading directly to the museum and the region’s ski trails.

It’s not the Swiss luxury chalet you’ve been dreaming about, but this high-end hotel promises to offer a modern approach to vacation-skiers in a spectacular location. With two restaurants on location, not to mention a bar, a wonderful spa and a conference center positioned right under the sloping slabs, there is no chance guess will leave this place unimpressed.

Speaking of which, the way in which designers managed to convince natural light to flow inside will have you smiling in no time – if you’re lucky enough to spend the night here. Construction on the hotel is on the way, and Hotel des Horlogers should be ready to welcome its first guests by 2020.