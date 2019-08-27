Ateliers de Monaco Presents Tourbillon Oculus 1297 for Only Watch 2019

The 2019 edition of the famous Only Watch Charity Auction will take place on November 9 at the gorgeous Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, with numerous watchmakers preparing one-off timepieces for this event. Ateliers de Monaco has also created something special, the Tourbillon Oculus 1297, a timekeeping marvel encased in an innovative forged carbon and gold case.

The interesting case of this watch is manufactured from carbon fiber, gold and resin mixed together, pressed in a mold and formed into a block, which is afterwards machined to give the desired shape. The final result comes as a 44 mm case with a superb and unpredictable marbling pattern.

Ateliers de Monaco’s Tourbillon Oculus 1297 also comes with a dark gray dial featuring a lozenge pattern in relief and an hour and minutes display that’s slightly off-centered. The dials boast Roman numerals and the hands come in a nice dauphin style.

This one-off watch is powered by an automatic in-house caliber, the DMC-980, which is a very precise movement, with a tolerance between 0 and 2 seconds for 24 hours. The operating frequency is 28,800 vph, with 29 jewels and a 38 hour power reserve.

The complex movement can be admired through the see through caseback of the carbon fiber and 18k rose gold case. Last but not least, we should mention this unique piece is water resistant up to 30 meters and comes with an elegant gray alligator leather strap.