Amantaka Takes You to an Enchanted World

Sometimes, it’s good to take a break from it all and head to another part of the world. Our new suggestion is Amantaka, a haven of tranquil relaxation, found on the blissful Mekong valley in northern Laos. Have you ever planned to visit this unique part of the world? You will, after reading this post.

Besides the winding Mekong River, this lush tropical valley is also the place where you’ll find Luang Prabang, a magical city that was once the royal capital of Laos. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this town is filled with various centuries-old temples that will keep you happily exploring for days. And Amantaka is probably the best place to discover it all, while living in luxury.

Luang Prabang and its spectacular surroundings are rich in history, culture, and natural wonders. This charming city is renowned for its historic Buddhist temples, some of them dating back to the 15th century, while a riverboat trip could take you to the surprising Pak Ou Caves, where pilgrims from all over the world have left thousands of Buddha figures, over hundreds of years.

But let’s get back to Amantaka and the amazing experience here. Housed within a gorgeous open-air French colonial building, this resort has only 24 suites on offer, each of them boasting a light and airy atmosphere, complemented by a king-size bed, a few modern amenities, and a private veranda.

A normal day at this breathtaking resort could involve a few drinks at the bar and a unique dining experience mixing French and Lao cuisine, while the cozy terrace next to the swimming pool acts as the perfect chill out spot, with light snacks and drinks served all day. That’s exactly where I want to be right now!