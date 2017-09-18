A. Lange & Söhne Unveils Five New Extraordinary Timepieces

Is there any watch from A. Lange & Söhne that could be considered average? I’m not sure how to answer that, but it seems there’s always something special worth talking about.

For instance, just a few days ago, the prestigious German watchmaker has revealed the A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar Handwerkskunst, alongside four other watches, specifically blue-dial versions of the A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1, the Lange 1 Daymatic, Saxonia, and the Saxonia Automatic.

Based on the A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar, the new Handwerkskunst model features a perpetual calendar, plus a rattrapante chronograph, moon phase, and a power reserve indicator. If you don’t know this yet, handwerkskunst stands for craftsmanship, and this watch is definitely a wonderful example of fine craftsmanship.

Inside the 41.9 mm white gold case this watch hides an impressive 631-part L101.1 movement, while the dial is a translucent blue enamel covering a white gold base, with stars engraved in relief on it. The Arabic numerals on the dial are flush with the enamel and the caseback continues both the relief white gold with blue enamel and the moon theme, with the Roman goddess Luna at the center.

This whole picture is entirely done by hand, while the engraving will differ slightly on each watch, adding to the appeal and unique design of each unit. Furthermore, the movement is also extensively hand-finished, as all A. Lange & Söhne movements are; and did we mention the 72 hours of power reserve?

The A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar Handwerkskunst will be limited to just 20 pieces, each of them costing a staggering €290,000 each, while the blue-dial A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Daymatic will set you back $43,200, the blue Lange 1 $34,700, the Saxonia Automatic $25,800 and the blue Saxonia will be priced at just $14,800.