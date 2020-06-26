5 Best Places To Enjoy Water Sports On Your Trip To North Carolina

North Carolina has long been famous for its beautiful beaches and oceanic experiences. From beach parties to exciting water sports, the place has something for everyone.

And in this post, we are focusing on water sports in NC and where you can try them out.

So, pack your swimwear and be ready for the splash. This is going to be fun.

1. Family Water Adventures, Hatteras Island, Outer Banks

On your visit to the Outer Banks, this is one of the most enjoyable spots to visit with your family.

Here is a list of just some of the awesome activities that you can enjoy with your family:

Clamming

Sand-dollaring

Tubing

Water skiing

Fishing

Snorkelling

Surfing

Swimming

Shelling

Flounder gigging

Apart from these water sports, you can also indulge in bird watching or take a private Ocracoke shuttle. Also, make sure that you are carrying your water shoes for sports like clamming.

2. North Beach Water Sports, Corolla

If you have found yourself a luxurious Outer Banks vacation rental, here’s another exciting water sports spot that you can check out in a nearby radius.

The North Beach Water Sports is a place perfectly fit for anyone who wants to enjoy water sports with an adrenaline rush.

From a simple boat tour to a pumped up banana boat ride, at North Beach Water Sports sport, you can get it all.

Some of the more popular activities are::

Banana boat ride

Boat tour into the ocean

Parasailing (can be coupled with the boat ride)

Jet Skiing

Surfing

Standup Paddle Board

The North Beach Water Sports club is a reputed water sports authority in Corolla. Its owners hold a combined experience of over 15 years of parasailing and water sports. This also helps them ensure safety of the people participating in these sports.

3. The Dan River Company

One of the most exciting water sports that you can participate in NC is Kayaking with the Dan River Company.

All you need to do is book a kayaking trip for yourself and your group, and you will get to experience the serenity while touring the 6 mile stretch of the Dan River.

As most reviews suggest, people love the experience, plus find the prices reasonable. If you want to push up the adrenaline, but are scared to go for intense water sports, a boat trip into the river, with the Dan River Company, can be the best bet for you.

4. Smoky Mountain River Adventures, Whittier, NC

This is a water destination sitting in the laps of beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina. It’s just a few minutes’ drive from Dillsboro and Cherokee.

Speaking of the activities, here you can do white water rafting with your travel group. The sport is suitable for both beginners and experts. Plus, it’s safe for participating with family as well. The lower limit of weight is 40 LBs, so yes, your kids can get on the boat.

Apart from this, you can also choose a river guide to help you through the trip which is recommended for beginners. If you have enough experience and confidence with river rafting, you may as well go without a guide.

5. Pura Vida Adventures, Pisgah Forest, NC

If you don’t want to stop at river tours and ocean water sports, how about a waterfall?

At the Pura Vida Adventures, you can get everything from mountain adventures to guided waterfall tours. So, whether your interest lies in white water rafting, or in kayaking, or in having a ball under a waterfall, at Pura Vida, you can do it all.

The place also offers some breathtaking views into the mountains.

If you love water and want to make the most out of your trip to North Carolina, you will have myriads of options to choose from. In this post, we mentioned five of the most happening places to enjoy watersports at.

Wish you a great time exploring!