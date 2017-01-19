You’ve Been Dreaming About The Sireeampan Boutique Resort

The incredible Sireeampan Boutique Resort & Spa looks quite similar to a traditional Thai manor, with all the charm and mesmerizing appeal that goes with it. But guests from all over the world may actually experience this modern jewel in Chiang Mai’s crown and tell others about what man-made marvel they stumbled upon in this far corner of the Earth.

Chiang Mai is the largest and most culturally important city in Northern Thailand, but the solitude provided by the Sireeampan Boutique Resort, nestled just a short drive away from the city center, is priceless. With 11 exquisitely designed suites, each of them named after a precious gemstone honoring Thailand’s Tattanakosin era, this spectacular retreat will easily seduce anyone who passes its doors.

Add in some bespoke artworks and a unique vibe and atmosphere, not to mention interesting features such as Apple TV, L’Occitane bathroom amenities, and five-fixture bathrooms, and we’re no one would dare to complain about this gorgeous boutique hotel. A wide array of options could be enjoyed on the outside as well, including a stroll through the hotel’s lush gardens, lounging by the lovely pool, relaxing at the lavish spa, or enjoying a hardcore workout at the hotel’s fitness center.

The dining experience at Sireeampan will be also a real treat, savored at Sayomporn, where exotic fare and classical European cuisine come together to offer some of the most delicious dishes you ever got to experience. The trendy piano bar is also worth a mention, a place where you could gather with your friends and family to enjoy some smooth drinks and crazy talk. Have you packed already?

More Info / Book Now →

