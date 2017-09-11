Yacht-Inspired BMW M760Li Celebrates 25 Years Of Exclusivity

This year, the German automaker is celebrating 25 years of excellent BMW Individual products, which is why they’ve recently joined forces with Finnish shipyard Nautor’s Swan to build this custom, yacht-inspired M760Li. Dubbed as the BMW M760Li xDrive V12 Excellence, this exclusive edition shows off a special BMW Individual color named Damask Red, while the interior featured two-tone Merino leather in smoke white and Criollo brown.

The A and B pillars were also covered in leather, as were the seat trims, door sills and the side covers for the instrument panel, making this beauty one of the most luxurious 7-Series we’ve ever seen! If you take a closer look at these photos, you will also notice that the brake calipers have been finished in the same color as the exterior, with a raised Swan logo, while the Finnish company’s arrow decorates the boot lid.

On the inside, Nautor’s Swan equipped this special 7-Series with teak panels with joints, filled with a fine layer of rubber, allowing the wood to expand and contract with changing temperatures, and also contributing to this bespoke look. BMW went on to add a carbon-bonded wooden component to the boot floor of the car, featuring an Alcantara Smoke White cover.

Other custom components include the entry sills and floor mats, as well as the Finnish company’s signet stitched into the headrests and cushions, and also on the sun visors and oak trims, on the driver’s side and center console. Feel free to pay this BMW Individual M760Li a visit at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, starting September 12th.