This Stunning $100M Bel Air Mansion is the Ultimate Party Pad

Incredibly overwhelming from any angle you look at it, this stunning Bel Air mansion is apparently looking for a new owner, one that’s willing to pay as much as $100 million for the privilege of calling this breathtaking property ‘home’. Found at 10979 Chalon Road in Bel Air, the magnificent estate in front of you has been imagined by the brilliant Donald Bolin, working alongside the award-winning architect Vladimir Elmanovich to create a giant made of steel and wrapped in gray cast marble and glass.

This extravagant property also offers incredible views of the Bel Air Country Club’s 18-hole golf course, the Century City skyline and the Pacific Ocean, while promising privacy and all around luxury living. The home boasts colorful LED lighting, a 15-feet waterfall plunging into a massive 80-feet swimming pool, and a two-lane bowling alley competing, with a 25-person movie theater. We’re sure your friends will love to come over!

State-of-the-art technology allows this home to brag about lighting, music, and temperature zones that can be controlled from the owner’s handheld smart device from anywhere in the world. And since the four-level estate includes 40,000-square-feet of living areas, capable of accommodating as many as 1,000 guests driving 70 cars, this home looks more like a high-end hotel than just a lavish residence.

So, there’s enough room for anyone; what about accommodations? The distinct rooms include a covered atrium, adjacent to a cozy smoking room, a private wine tasting space, an expansive dining hall, and a glamorous drinking lounge with floating marble bar tops, looking out over the rooftop tennis court. Wood floors, marble and more add to the overall luxurious vibe. But that’s not all this property has to offer!

The lucky owners will get to enjoy a huge 5,600-square-feet master bedroom, complemented by two enormous his-and-her walk-in closets, individual bathrooms, walk-in showers and standing tubs, all encased with ceiling-high book-matched marble. The owners and their privileged guests may also benefit from a spa with two massage tables and even a professional salon.

The rooftop pool and the fully appointed bar should be definitely mentioned too, with TV sets, beer taps and wine coolers, as well as waterfall cascades. There’s also a grassy courtyard, inviting everyone to relax a little, with lounge chairs and incredible natural sights keeping you company. Will you pay $100 million for this masterpiece?