This Mouthwatering Napa Valley Estate is Looking For a New Owner

French wines have always been regarded as la crème de la crème, until this nectar of the gods was challenged by a Chardonnay from Napa Valley’s Chateau Montelena winery, back in 1976. This exquisite wine was awarded top honors during a blind tasting with a panel of France’s top tasters, and that’s saying a lot.

This is not a sad story, but the perfect introduction to a wonderful piece of property. 2900 Spring Mountain Road, a gorgeous Napa Valley estate near St. Helena, is set on 42.5 acres and includes a seven-acre vineyard that’s home to delicious wines. Testament to that stands a cellar wine collection valued at $7.2 million, which is included as part of the purchase.

Completed back in 1998, the 9,600-square-feet home includes seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, with tall ceilings, travertine floors, regal statues and sweeping staircases adding to the overall elegant vibe inside the house.

There’s also a lavish kitchen, fully equipped to handle any event or tasting, with state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. You could seat up to 30 guests in the two-story dining room, that also includes a full bar, while a stone fireplace serves as the perfect conversation starter.

A music room and a state-of-the-art gym are a good way to spend your free time here, but the backyard is even more impressive, including a three-tiered fountain, an outdoor fireplace, a swimming pool, manicured shrubs, and stone planters, and a lovely outdoor kitchen packing a bar, pizza oven, and barbecue.

A greenhouse and vegetable garden will help you live a healthier life, while a helipad, koi ponds, olive groves, a guest house, and a gazebo make sure we understand why this estate costs as much as $33 million.

