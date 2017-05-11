This Magnificent Estate in Sandy City could be Yours

Proudly sitting in one of the highest points of the Salt Lake Valley, in the exclusive community of Lost Canyon, this mesmerizing estate offers endless views and almost 18,000 square feet of extraordinary amenities, spreading over three levels. Seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two massive kitchens, a tiered movie theater and a gorgeous infinity pool should be more than enough to make your eyes pop, but that’s not all this wonderful residence has to offer.

Inside, you’ll find some of the finest woodwork in the entire country, with a wonderful spiral staircase taking your breath away the minute you get in. The grand living room or the formal dining room are equally stunning, while the incredible master wing will make the next owners of this lavish property feel extremely thankful for buying one of the top estates in all of Utah.

Guests are always welcomed here as well, especially since they’ll have their own apartment, with its own kitchen. But the real treat comes when you venture outside, where you’ll find three levels of entertainment and fun, perfect for the entire family. The infinity edge pool, with a wrap around patio, pool house and a separate tub can be found on top, a large gazebo that’s perfect to hang out sits on the next level, while the tennis court below will be perfect for some action.

But you could also burn some calories indoors, as a racquetball court sits just below the over-sized garage, with room for up to six cars, and even a boat. It’s a one-of-a-kind mansion, just a few minutes away from Salt Lake City, and the best thing is that you could name your own price, since it’s listed for auction on May 20th at 11:00 am. Are you up for it?

[Decaro Auctions]

