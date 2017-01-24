This Lavish Penthouse in Tel Aviv’s G Tower Might Sell for $39M+

Found right in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel, the stunning G Tower has no comparison – at least, not in this part of the world. Located at Shaul HaMelech 1, this prestigious skyscraper is home to an ultra-luxurious 1,000-square-meter penthouse, which spreads over the last three levels of this amazing residential tower, and it’s decorated in such a manner that you couldn’t wish for a better home – ever.

Only a few minutes away from all the action in Tel Aviv, this jaw dropping penthouse represents a private sanctuary that offers panoramic 360 views of the entire city, while allowing its lucky owners to benefit from an overwhelming mix of social, educational, cultural and commercial services and amenities.

Noche Travertine stone floors, a brass staircase, coconut shelled walls, bamboo parquetry and natural sunlight work together to create a unique atmosphere inside this opulent residence, that might be one of the world’s most incredible penthouses.

Of course, there’s a long list of seductive features and amenities to be mentioned, but the spacious terrace, a state-of-the-art home theater, a 40-square-meter cascading heated pool, a separate Jacuzzi, sun beds, electric shades, and a gym, are probably the most impressive features this lavish pad has to offer.

Sitting 31 floors above the ground, this staggering Tel Aviv apartment comes fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, and there’s also an in-built elevator, electric under floor heating, SMART control over lighting system, not to mention a security system and 24/7 concierge services. The exact price for all this? $39,255,712!

