This Lavish Estate in Portugal Overlooks the Quinta do Lago Resort

Currently on the market for a staggering $17.7 million, this incredible mansion overlooks the magical Quinta do Lago resort, with its superb championship golf course and the two nearby lakes, to be more exact. Located in Loulé, Portugal, in the blissful Algarve region on Portugal’s southern coast, the lavish estate before you is also surrounded by the famous natural park of Ria Formosa.

Owning a home in one of the most exclusive gated communities in Europe is a wonderful dream, that just a few people will ever get to experience. Counting eight bedrooms and 11 baths, spread across the 8,073-square-foot main house and a 1,991-square-foot poolside guest house, this mansion also comes with several cool entertaining areas, as well as an outdoor kitchen, a generous heated swimming pool, and even a pool for the little ones.

Inside, up to 14 people may benefit from a bright gourmet kitchen with its own dining area, while the completely retractable windows invite everyone to get a glimpse of this home’s lovely outdoors. The charming living room, the tea room, and the cozy sitting room are also worth mentioning, although the wonderful pool outside, the lawn and especially the views will most likely have anyone daydreaming.

The grand entrance, the gently curved staircase with an intricate wrought-iron balustrade, and the lovely warm wood accents throughout this home, make this villa a luxurious home very inviting, while a gym and cinema room, with a cool game area, will make sure you also have some fun inside. Opulence always has a price, and we’ve already revealed the cost of this particularly seductive slice of heaven.