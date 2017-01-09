The Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Skeleton Intense Black Will Keep The Light Away

That is to say, this watch will definitely get your eyes shining through with excitement. Showing off a gorgeous black ceramic case, measuring 45 mm, the Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Skeleton Intense Black features an AR-coated sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back, and it’s capable of handling 50-meter deep waters.

Movement is provided by the Swiss automatic Zenith in-house caliber El Primero 4035B, which comes with 35 jewels, 36,000 vph, and a power reserve of 50 hours backing everything up. But have you noticed the eye catching dark theme already?

Of course you have, and this precious watch looks all kinds of cool like this. The stunning black elements on the dial, which are screwed to the movement with ruthenium-plated, faceted and coated with SuperLuminova hour markers, turn this watch into a real treat for your eyes.

Making even Batman squeal with desire, the Zenith El Primero Tourbillon Skeleton Intense Black comes on a black rubber strap, with a black PVD-coated titanium triple folding clasp, acting as the finishing touch. Price tag aside, this thing was developed to keep you in the dark and in a good mood as well. For everything else, there’s your credit card, right?

