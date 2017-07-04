The Vacheron Constantin Métiers D’Art Villes Lumières Beijing

China’s insatiable appetite for luxury watches has kept manufacturers competing for this market for a very long time, with everyone enjoying a fair share of success thanks to this luxurious contest. Essential to maintaining the general growth and health of the Swiss watch industry, this corner of the world now receives a new dedicated gem, in the form of Vacheron Constantin’s fresh Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières Beijing watch.

Inspired by a bird’s eye view of central Beijing at night, this stunning watch shows off traditional artistry and complex handwork, starting off with an 18k gold dial base. The outlines of Beijing’s most recognizable parks and waterways can be seen on this extraordinary dial, with calligraphy master Yoko Imai carefully dusting the dial with tiny flecks of gold, platinum, pearl, and diamond to create this awesome visual effect.

The time-only display is finished with a skeletonized, white gold handset, leaving us with the impression that we are staring at Beijing during the night, from high above. The Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières Beijing also benefits from some of watchmaking’s most complex, and time-honored techniques, joining Vacheron Constantin’s Geneva, New York, and Paris watches in the brand’s amazing Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières collection.

Featuring a 40 mm case, a finely decorated 22k rotor winding the Calibre 2460 in-house manufactured automatic movement, and a Geneva Seal for excellence, this watch will leave a lasting impression on anyone. The Métiers d’Art Villes Lumières will be available exclusively from Vacheron Constantin boutiques, where each will be delivered with a loupe once its price-tag, $93,300, has been paid in full.