The Rivale 56 Yacht is Just what the Doctor Ordered

Joy to the world, a new incredible water toy has been crafted by the renowned Italian shipyard Riva! Called Rivale 56, this beauty was unveiled in front of 300 select guests, sat on the shores of Lake Iseo, the historic home of the 175-year-old boating icon. With a breathtaking gray exterior and stunning bright-black accents, the extraordinary Rivale 56 was the highlight of an otherwise overwhelming event.

Featuring a full wraparound windshield, black-tinted windows and showing off an overall bold attitude, this yacht could easily be considered the most elegant vessel the Italian shipyard has launched in a while. It’s refined, yet minimalist, and it benefits from nothing but the finest-quality details and amenities, such as a double-size white sunbed, a wet bar and galley and many other goodies.

Officina Italiana Design and Ferretti Group’s skilled Product Strategy Committee were in charge of the complicated technical details of this vessel. For instance, did you know that the swim platform submerges underwater to allow the Williams Turbojet 325 tender to be unloaded? What about the electro-hydraulic bimini top that slides in and out from the sides for instant shade?

There’s also Mambo Arctic technical and waterproof fabric on the lounges and sunbeds, while on the inside, dark mahogany, lacquered hardwoods, dark leather coverings, and white fabrics were meant to seduce the owners and anyone else who comes aboard. Powered by twin 1,000 hp MAN engines, the Rivale 56 will easily reach a top speed of 35 and cruise at 31 knots. The perfect gift for an early Christmas!