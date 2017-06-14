The Neyk Submarine Adds a new Level of Excitement

Personal submarines have been a fantasy ever since Jules Verne published his famous 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea book back in 1870. In the meantime, these technologically advanced aquatic machines became a reality, but we don’t really have too many options for personal use. That’s why the wonderful Neyk Submarine has been imagined, promising to bring a new level of excitement to the seas, at least as soon as it is completed.

Currently under construction in the Netherlands, this interesting project has been designed by Ocean Submarine in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, MTU, and Bosch. The 63-foot pressurized vessel is set to reach speeds of up to 15 knots and dive as deep as 500 feet while taking 12 passengers on the ride of their lives. The teardrop-shaped sub will feature through-hull windows and an opulent interior, courtesy of an aircraft interior firm, while the library, bar, and complete galley should also be mentioned.

Featuring a high-yield steel hull that’s reinforced by steel rings, the Neyk submarine benefits from an innovative propulsion system consisting of exterior pod engines that could even pivot for tight turning. Maneuverable and extremely versatile, this submarine is apparently 10 times more efficient than a traditional cruciform sub design – at least according to the Dutch firm.

Inside, this innovative submarine looks like a private aircraft, with air conditioning, heating, and many other in-flight amenities. Fully customizable according to the owner’s specs, the prototype is expected to launch by January 2018, and it will be available in 66, 72, and 79 foot models when it’s going to hit the market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus