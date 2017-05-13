The new Wally 145 Yacht Will Set Sail in 2019

The stunning 44-meter sailing yacht before you is the new Wally 145, currently under construction at Wally’s shipyard in Italy, and set to be launched in May 2019. Designed for a skilled yachtsman, this beautiful vessel benefits from an impressive naval architecture by German Frers, while Wally’s brilliant in-house team took care of its beautiful interiors.

Droulers Architects and Studio Mauro Sculli also joined in on the design, making this lightweight yacht a well-balanced vessel that’s perfect for both family cruising and racing. Showing off high volumes and a light displacement, Wally 145 features a carbon fiber construction, promising high performance and sophistication at the same time.

With a unique hybrid propulsion and lithium batteries, this vessel will be extremely quiet, and even better, Wally 145 will be able to run on full autonomy at night with air conditioning and other services on board running. Thanks to this hybrid system, the new Wally yacht will reach a top speed of 15 knots, being eco-friendly and able to enter ports with no diesel engine assistance.

On the inside, the yacht will prove to be ideal for comfortable cruising, featuring a gorgeous main salon and various social cockpits. Up to 8 guests can be accommodated aboard, with a spacious master suite, boasting two queen size beds, his and her bathroom facilities, an office and two large walk in wardrobes, plus two twin cabins.

