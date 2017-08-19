The new Hermès Heure H Lacquer Brings Back an Iconic Design

Based on the classic Heure H watch from Hermès, designed by Philippe Mouquet back in 1996, the new Hermès Heure H Lacquer brings a fresh take to this iconic design, allowing watch enthusiasts from all over the world to bask in its magnificence once again.

The Heure H now comes in several eye catching lacquered versions, varnished in black or white, and blending in a sleek style with technical excellence. The cases, dials, and straps benefit from the incredible attention to detail and expertise of the Hermès’ watchmaking workshops in Switzerland.

The Hermès Heure H Lacquer watch is available in two case options, with a diameter of 21 mm or 26 mm, each of them paired by an AR-coated sapphire crystal and offering the ability to handle 30-meter deep waters. There are also two dial options, black or white, showing off Arabic numeral indices and rhodium plated hands, and a wide variety of complementing straps.

It’s safe to assume that any fan of the original piece from 1996 will feel overwhelmed by this new addition to the family. The new model is powered by a Swiss Quartz movement, and everything is finished off by a choice of Barenia calf leather straps, offered in different length options. It’s time to get your hands on this new Hermès watch!