The Master & Dynamic MW50 Deliver Wireless Magic

Selected as 2017 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the new Master & Dynamic MW50 headphones show off a gorgeous minimal and industrial aesthetic, mixing interesting little details with premium materials and specs in the most beautiful way possible.

The brand’s latest on-ear offering combines patent-pending stainless steel components with their special machined all-aluminum antenna that seems to inspire uncompromised durability and style. Heavy grain cowhide leather, memory foam, and soft lambskin leather also contribute to this ravishing look, making the MW50 the perfect headphones for any occasion.

Master & Dynamic’s new wireless on-ear headphones can be easily folded, allowing for greater portability, but more importantly, the custom 40mm beryllium drivers inside will deliver a signature rich and warm sound. Tactile controls, ergonomically positioned on the ear cups, are inspired by elements found on high-end timepieces, while connectivity to two devices at once is also possible with these beauties.

The sixteen-hour lithium ion rechargeable battery will handle its business, and the included elegant woven cable is there to help out once it’s depleted. Available in both silver/black and silver/brown, the MW50 can be yours for just $449. The question is: what would be the first song you’ll listen to on these headphones? Tough one, I know.

