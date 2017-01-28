The Majestic Waldorf Astoria Orlando Honors Its Legacy

Bearing the world-renowned brand name, Waldorf Astoria Orlando is a magical place, to say the least, something that becomes even more obvious once you learn that it’s located very, very close to Disney World. The happiest place on Earth is probably even more joyful with this incredible hotel close by, offering sublime dining experiences, gorgeous golf, revitalizing spa treatments and a perfect day at the pool.

Some of you might know that Waldorf Astoria’s NYC hotel is one of the most amazing hotels in the Big Apple, and if you thought it can’t get any better than that, you should take a closer look at this luxurious place. It’s equally gorgeous, with everything that guests love about Waldorf Astoria, but sans the hassle of New York.

A spectacular 18-hole golf course, designed by Rees Jones, will probably occupy most of your time here, while kids will get to enjoy water sports, bike tours, or arts and crafts, after taking a break from all the fun at Disney World. When all that’s over, you could relax at the blissful Waldorf Astoria Spa, where 22 rooms, specially designed to pamper and spoil everyone who comes in will make you forget about all your worries.

The two swimming pools, with charming poolside cabanas, await your presence all day long, while the 12 on-site restaurants will tease your senses and pallets with incredible menus and wonderful aromas, from an award-winning steakhouse to a lovely sushi lounge. Who said only the Disney universe is magical?

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus