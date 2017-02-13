The Langham Hong Kong Is The Best Place To Feel Tired

I do feel tired, and judging by the gallery below, I have found the ideal place to recharge my batteries and enjoy life in the most awesome way possible. A small corner of Europe lives on in the heart of Hong Kong, and The Langham represents said luxurious refuge.

One of the city’s most fashionable addresses, The Langham Hong Kong is part of the town’s exclusive shopping, dining, and cultural center, allowing guests from all over the world to be a short stroll away from museums and over 700 shops at any given moment.

On the inside, you’ll find 498 stylishly appointed rooms and suites, set to overwhelm anyone with a mesmerizing mix of timeless elegance and modern conveniences. Large windows might keep guests awake during the night, thanks to incredible city views over Kowloon, while The Langham’s signature Blissful Bed will seduce and try to convince you to close your eyes.

The Langham’s signature Cantonese restaurant, T’ang Court, offers three Michelin-starred dining experiences that will surely be rememberd forever. But you’ll also love the Bostonian Seafood and Grill, that will compete for you rattention with Main St. Deli, in their efforts to excite your pallets and make you feel alive.

If you’re in the mood to chill out, the hotel’s swimming pool sits comfortably on the 15th floor, surrounded by a pleasant sundeck. As such, you may want to take a dip, sunbathe poolside, or indulge in a mesmerizing range of spa treatments at the hotel’s spa.

The Health Club, a 24-hour destination for fitness on the go is also close by, should you feel the need to work up a sweat. Feeling tired has never been before a good way to end the day.

