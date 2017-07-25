The Jewel of the Aegean Sea Will set you Back €23M

Truly worthy of its name, the Jewel of the Aegean Sea is an incredible piece of property, nestled right in the heart of Mykonos, Greece. Set on a privileged lot, between the popular Kalo Livadi and Kalafati beaches, this mesmerizing estate is actually made of 3 buildings overlooking the Aegean Sea, with a total of 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and 16,146 square feet of luxurious living areas that will simply take your breath away.

The lavish property before you promises privacy and seclusion, offering serene views of the sea and a wonderful atmosphere inside-out, with all kinds of incredible details and amenities that would make it a dream home for just about anyone. The spectacular mansion features 6 lovely en suites and 7 master bedrooms, but there’s also a lovely spa, a gym, a helipad even a small chapel, a business center, a professional kitchen and open-air cinema equipment for that unforgettable night of entertainment with your friends or family.

The Jewel of the Aegean Sea also comes with a massive infinity pool, stretching right in front of the grand living room, which opens to a cozy terrace via two sets of sliding doors. The main building includes two master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms on each level, while a minimalist kitchen with a spectacular fireplace might turn anyone into a real chef.

Guests will also fall in love with this magical residence, since they will stay in two houses with separate entrances, featuring their own living rooms and kitchen areas for total privacy. That’s why this stunning property looks more like a private resort than a home, but we’re sure the next owners of this beauty will try to keep it all for themselves.