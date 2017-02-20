The Ferrari 812 Superfast Focuses On V12 Magic

Wow, wow and wow! Ferrari has been working on a mind blowing successor to the F12 for quite some time now, and here are some official photos of that supercar. Dubbed as the Ferrari 812 Superfast, this ravishing machine is set to make its official debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, where the most powerful series production model ever made by the Italians will probably shock and awe every single one of us!

Powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, developing 789 hp and 718 Nm of torque, this thing is bound to get at least some people in the audience scared. There’s also an improved seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, connected to the fresh V12 engine, which aims to offer drivers quicker shifts than ever before.

With a heart stopping 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of just 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h), we’re sure you realize Superfast is just the proper name for this beast right now.

This new Ferrari will also come with electric power steering, working alongside the Slide Slip Control to keep everything within the proper line, while the Virtual Short Wheelbase system enables the rear wheels to aid the driver while steering and improve the overall driving dynamics.

As you can see from these eye catching shots, the Ferrari 812 Superfast shows off new body panels all around, thus explaining the significantly more aggressive design compared to the F12. Moreover, the new front end incorporates a number of active flaps meant to take aerodynamic efficiency even further.

Otherwise, everything remains similar, with the cabin putting out a more radical vibe, thanks to new dashboard elements and a distinctive steering wheel. We’re looking forward to find out more details about this beauty!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus