The Eurocraft Explorer Yacht is Ready For Adventure

The Eurocraft Explorer is a new stunning crossover yacht concept that could take you to some of the world’s most luxurious marinas in complete style and comfort, but it can also allow you to experience the farthest corners of the world. Designed by the renowned Federico Fiorentino, this sleek vessel looks bold and powerful, but it’s refined enough to make passengers want to stay on board for as long as possible.

Please note the distinctive touches on the exterior, including the high, protective bulwarks and a vertical bow with a large rub-rail around the front – you just know this yacht means business. Also worth mentioning are the stunning black and chrome accents on the hull, while the five staterooms aboard, ready to accommodate up to 10 guests, should be more than enough for a dream cruise with your family or closest friends.

As we’ve said earlier, Eurocraft’s new vessel is fully capable of taking you to some of the world’s most remote areas, and it’s even fit to accept the challenge of cruising to the Antarctic or the Arctic. Moreover, the future owners of this masterpiece may have the yacht running on a hybrid battery/electric system, thus reducing costs and emissions – the best of both worlds.

On board, there are plenty of open deck spaces that may be used for social events, while various toys and tenders can join in on the fun as well. Furthermore, the aft deck is home to a helipad which will easily transform into a vast area to relax under the sun’s warm rays. And speaking of the sundeck, it also comes with a bar, a small spa pool, and shaded seating areas. With an asking price of $25.4 million, this vessel isn’t just for anyone, but it’s definitely the one you’ve been dreaming of.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus