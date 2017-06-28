The Electric Alice Aircraft Will Take You On A 600-mile Flight

Reminding us of the tough, yet beautiful character with the same name from the popular Resident Evil series, the incredible Alice aircraft has been revealed just a few days ago at the 52nd International Salon of Aeronautics and Space – or the 2017 Paris Air Show. Eviation is the company that came up with this amazing plane, an all-electric beauty that has the ability to fly for as far as 600 miles or 965 km.

Alice is just 5.8 meters long and it will easily accommodate up to 9 passengers aboard, but what’s really impressive is that it looks towards next era of aviation innovation. Focused on flight efficiency and optimal energy consumption, Alice benefits from a new conceptual airframe, propeller, and motor.

This futuristic aircraft has been constructed out of composites and it was specially designed to be ultra light and about 300 times more energy efficient than any other planes of the same size. Yes, that number is correct!

Making use of a lithium-aluminum fusion technology, and an impressive Li-ion – 980 kWh battery, the main pusher propeller at the tail and two pusher propellers at the wingtips enable Alice to brag about a 600-mile range, making it ideal for an air-taxi ride – no carbon footprint here.

Eviation, the startup company behind this project, is already a member of NASA’s Mobility Program, which means future ideas and concepts are probably already under development. But hopefully Alice will be turned into reality pretty soon and we’ll be able to experience it first hand.