The Cove Spring House Will Make You Retire to Barbados

Barbados is famous for many things beautiful and seductive, among which people usually put Rihanna right on the top of their list. However, it doesn’t get much more spectacular or luxurious than this stunning property. This spectacular 10-bedroom vacation home in The Garden could easily be considered the greatest villa in Barbados due to the fact it sits right upon coral stone cliffs and benefits from its own private beach and serene panoramic views of the Caribbean sea.

Called the Cove Spring House, this breathtaking luxury retreat displays spacious verandas and comfortable social areas, complete with ceiling fans and an overwhelming sense of relaxation. The perfect day here could involve sunbathing on one of the Balinese loungers or going for an aquatic workout in the crescent-shaped swimming pool, but there are many other options as well.

The estate’s landscaped gardens are beautiful beyond description and the blissful private beach will give a new meaning to the word unforgettable. When the sun sets, a movie production may be experienced like never before in a colorful theater room, and in case you could ever get bored of all this magnificence, an air-conditioned gym and business center will try to keep your every second occupied.

Up to 20 guests can be accommodated in this home’s 10 superb bedrooms, each of them offering en-suite facilities, walk-in closets, king-size beds, lovely balconies and modern amenities. Seven of these beautifully decorated suites are nestled within the main house, with three other in a separate cottage. You’ll also be minutes away from several renowned restaurants, three championship golf courses, two spas and a tennis club.. and who could say no to that?

The Cove Spring House is a private residence that’s only rented a few weeks per year when its owner is away, with prices ranging between $15,000 and $25,000 per night. It might seem like a lot, but for an unforgettable vacation in Barbados with your friends or family, it’s probably worth every single penny.

