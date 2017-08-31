The Charming Pulitzer Amsterdam Will Get You High on Life

I think it’s safe to assume what that title might do for you, which is why we are going to stray away from the fun side of Amsterdam and focus on one of the most incredible hotels in town right now. The gorgeous Pulitzer Amsterdam is set within 25 interlinked 17th- and 18th-century canal houses, that were beautifully restored and converted into a high-end hotel, found in the city’s trendy 9 Streets neighborhood.

Promising unforgettable boat rides on Amsterdam’s famous canals, as well as many other goodies, this unique location manages to blend in traditional and modern Dutch design across 225 spectacular guest rooms and suites. They all feature luxurious amenities, Le Labo toiletries, as well as a vintage telephone and even a bike repair set, but those serene views of the canals will probably make you forget about anything else.

But that’s not all Pulitzer Amsterdam has to offer. Guests may enjoy modern and classic dishes with a unique Dutch twist at the hotel’s new Jansz restaurant, while lobby and garden café Pause will allow them to recharge their batteries in a magical setting, while getting ready for some long chats and delicious cocktails at Pulitzer’s Bar or a long night out.

Speaking of going out, this marvelous hotel is also extremely close to some of the most famous attractions in Amsterdam, including the Anne Frank House, the Dam Square, or the charming Jordaan neighborhood. But we all know there’s more to Amsterdam than that. Whatever you might plan to do in town, we wish you the best and we hope you keep it legal at all times.