Tansu Yachts’ Sexy Fish is Not Your Average Swimmer

With a catchy name and a stunning look inside and out, Sexy Fish is a new military-inspired superyacht from Turkish shipyard Tansu Yachts, promising high-quality, performance and unforgettable cruises. Bragging about a range of new and improved features, the sleek sub-300 GT motor yacht offers an impressive amount of outdoor deck space, filled with interesting amenities.

The minimalist superstructure made use of every possible square meter of available space and as you can see from these photos there’s even a flush foredeck for a private sunbathing area. On the upper deck you’ll also find a lovely outdoor bar area, safe from the elements and ideal for a late afternoon cocktail and a serene view of the sunset, and of course, there are many other areas outdoors for lounging and relaxation.

This new Tansu vessel also carries a 5.5-meter and a 4-meter center console Novurania tender on her main aft deck, where the crew may invite passengers to a beach club while at anchor.

Sexy Fish also promises improved handling and a more comfortable ride at sea, thanks to an impressive steel and aluminum platform, as well as electronic stabilizers that operate in complete silence. Optimized living spaces and a family-friendly environment will wait for you on board, where this yacht combines natural elements with high gloss white surfaces and space-enhancing lighting, to form a unique atmosphere that will make your trip across the sea memorable.

Oak floors, brightly lacquered surfaces, and a fresh décor will make it almost impossible to come ashore again, but even if you do manage to get back home, we’re sure you will spend most of your time thinking about your Sexy Fish and your next cruise.

[superyachttimes]

