One-Off Lotus Evora 410 Reminds Us Of James Bond’s Adventures

A unique Lotus Evora 410 has been in the works lately to honor one of the most well-known Lotus cars of all time. The brainchild of Lotus Exclusive, the company’s in-house personalization department, this white beauty tries to remind us of the Lotus Esprit S1, which was taken by James Bond to the bottom of the seas in the 1977 Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me – a movie that’s currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

In terms of specs, this Lotus Evora 410 is virtually unchanged, packing the same a 3.5-liter V6 engine, that’s capable of developing 410 hp sent to the car’s wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. That should be more than enough to take this sports car from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds.

This one-off example also features subtle touches, such as a black-and-white livery with a color-coded front bumper and a rear one-piece carbon tailgate. You might also notice the bespoke badge script on the B pillar, that’s actually written in the same font as the original Esprit, and we’re sure you will love the tartan fabric with red stitching throughout the cockpit, or the Alcantara dashboard.

The bodywork of the Lotus Evora 410 features real carbon-fiber parts, including the front splitter, the revised front access panel, roof section, tailgate, the rear quarter panels, as well as the rear diffuser. James Bond would be proud to drive this one-off beauty.

