Novitec Takes the Ferrari 488 to the Very Next Level

For most of us, having a Ferrari 488 in our garage would be probably a dream come true, but it seems there are a few people out there who don’t find it impressive enough, at least in its standard form. That’s exactly why Novitec Rosso has worked on a jaw dropping, limited edition upgrade program for this twin-turbo Prancing Horse, which aims to satisfy even the pickiest of customers.

This tuning package shows off a striking wide-body conversion, featuring carbon fiber aerodynamic enhancements such as new fenders, wheel arches, enlarged vents, or redesigned bumpers and spoilers. The renowned tuners have also equipped this custom Ferrari with a set of 22″ NF6 NL alloys and a suspension system that dropped the ride height by an inch – don’t worry, a hydraulic lift will help out when curbs and speed bumps are involved.

But the upgrades didn’t stop there. Novitec has also worked its magic under the hood and the 3.9-liter twin turbo V8 now develops an astonishing 772 hp and 658 lb-ft of torque, 102 hp and 97 lb-ft more than the standard model. That’s almost as much as the new Ferrari 812 Superfast or the limited-run F12tdf, and enables this modified Ferrari to do 0 to 62 mph (0-100km/h) in just 2.8 seconds and top out at over 212 miles per hour or 341 km/h.

We’ve said earlier that this is going to be a limited edition and unfortunately only eleven examples will be delivered, with interior enhancements available to the customer’s specifications – feel free to go wild. Although there are no price tags to talk about, I have to ask: what would you do if you’re already the lucky owner of a Ferrari 488?

