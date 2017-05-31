Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 50 Hits The Nurburgring

Founded back in 1967, Mercedes-AMG marks its 50th anniversary this year and where else could they celebrate than at the Nürburgring? At this year’s 24-hour race at this iconic track, the high performance division of Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a super limited edition racer dubbed as the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 50, which aims to add a touch of style and exclusivity to the already impressive Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Featuring a bespoke gray paint job with contrasting black stripes, this stunning AMG GT3 comes with an aggressive body kit, with fresh bumpers, revised side skirts, ventilated front fenders, carbon fiber flics, a new rear diffuser and a massive rear wing. And if you add the special badging on the doors, seating harnesses and hood, you just know this sportscar is going for the win.

Inside the cabin you’ll also find a few special features, like a new carbon fiber racing seat, a roll cage and a small steering wheel, plus racing switchgear and a new digital instrument cluster. In terms of power, the AMG-tuned 6.3-liter V8, mated to a six-speed sequential racing transmission, should give a new meaning to the word breathtaking.

But your excitement will probably vanish once you find out that only five such incredible sports cars will be ever produced, which means they’ll probably be extremely sought-after among car collectors. Do you want one?

