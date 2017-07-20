Mansory Fiddles with the Luxurious Bentley Mulsanne

The ravishing Bentley Mulsanne is definitely in a league of its own – a statement supported by the staggering $300,000+ price tag. With a wide range of customization options that come along with the privilege of owning one, it would seem that it’s extremely hard for two of these beauties to leave the factory exactly the same.

But there are apparently a few people who want to make sure their Mulsanne is totally unique and the car tuners from Mansory might be able to help them. Staying away from the fancy equipment of the factory offering, Mansory has devised an array of enhancements for this big luxury sedan meant to make it even more alluring.

First things first! The brilliant car tuners have tweaked the massive 6.75L V8 engine on this beast, which now develops 585 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, 73 hp and 59 lb-ft more than the ‘standard’ Mulsanne. These incredible figures translate into 0 to 62 mph in just 5.0 seconds and a top speed of around 190 miles (306 km/h) – please remember that we are dealing with a 2.6-ton limousine.

The modifications don’t end there, with Mansory also having 22″ alloys on their mind, visible carbon-fiber aero elements, and outrageous interior options. Such an opulent mode of transportation doesn’t come cheap to begin with, and I’m sure Mansory’s price tag won’t be exactly what we call affordable.

The question is this: why would you ‘tune up’ perfection? We’re sure the people at Bentley are wondering the very same thing.