Jon Olsson’s Rolls-Royce Wraith is a Refined Beast

Professional skier and social media icon Jon Olsson has made the world better by imagining various outrageous vehicles over the years, like the Lamborghini Huracan Winter Project, that was featured on Luxatic just a few months ago, and many other high-powered beasts. Olsson fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a Rolls-Royce this year, but his newest project car was not meant to remain ‘standard’.

The Swedish skier purchased the car and then sent it to Absolute Motors to have it completely altered. Apparently this insane Rolls-Royce Wraith project was originally meant to become an off-roader, but time constraints changed these plans, thus resulting in the high-performance coupe before you.

Jon Olsson declined to detail all of the car’s modifications, which only adds to the appeal of this Rolls-Royce. However, we noticed the black and white camouflage wrap, auxiliary lights, and a roof rack which holds a Jetsurf board. You could also see that this luxurious (now outrageous) vehicle rides on sporty 24-inch wheels, while tinted windows and a custom exhaust system makes it even more alluring.

The engine bay hides a modified turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine, which now develops an astonishing 810 bhp (604 kW), making this Rolls the most powerful ever. And even though we don’t have any details or performance figures, it’s surely going to do a lot better than the factory specs of this Rolls Royce, which were 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). What could be next from Jon Olsson?