Have A Taste Of The Skyfall Gran Reserva Sparkling Wine

There are thousands of reasons to visit Spain, and enjoying a sip of the wonderful Skyfall Gran Reserva can be easily added to that very long list. Created from a surprising blend of Macabeu, Parellada, Xarel-lo and Chardonna, this unique turquoise blue sparkling aromatic wine is made using only the finest natural ingredients, and produced in Sant Sadurni d’Anoia, in Penedès – feel free to add this location to your future travel plans.

The sparkling blue wine before you is made from four different types of grapes, plus a mix of natural flower and fruit extracts, thus resulting in a distinctive turquoise hue. It is also worth mentioning that every single bottle of Skyfall Gran Reserva is aged for a period of three years and labeled by hand.

Described as refreshing, crisp and fruity, this turquoise blue wine will have sophisticated champagne enthusiasts going crazy for more. Many food and beverage producers are also experimenting with the use of a butterfly pea flower extract right now, that changes pH levels, once blended with slightly acidic citrus juice, which in turn causes a dramatic color change.

Long story short, a bottle of the Skyfall Gran Reserva sparkling wine could be yours for just £39.99 ($47), making a long lasting impression on everyone and helping you offer a taste of a new experience, with a vivid colored wine. Cheers to that!