Everything else Seems Irrelevant at the Spectacular Signiel Seoul

Another Monday, another gruesome awakening; what could be more terrifying than waking up at 6am to get ready for another hard week at the office? Of course, I could name a thing or two way more terrifying, but we all need to take a break from this busy life once in a while and the extraordinary Signiel Seoul hotel seems to be completely unaffected by these work-efficient thoughts and ideas – that’s a good thing, especially today, right?

Currently the sixth tallest building in the world, the breathtaking Lotte World Tower in Seoul is home to a landmark retreat that promises guests sublime skyline views and nothing but the best in terms of amenities, service and recreation and dining options. This towering skyscraper can be found in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam neighborhood, boasting 123 floors and a lantern-shaped roof for extra seductive capabilities.

Signiel Seoul takes up quite a lot of space of the stunning Lotte World Tower, going from floors 76 to 101, with various opulent amenities being part of its unique appeal. The tranquil atmosphere of the Evian Spa, nestled on the 86th floor of the tower, is complemented by an array of special treatments that will stimulate your senses and make Monday mornings irrelevant. Personal trainers are always on location as well, eager and waiting to provide guests with the opportunity to stretch and reflect, relax and keep fit.

Getting hungry is a certainty here, especially as you go up with the elevator so high, and the hotel’s three Michelin-starred French Chef Yannick Alléno knows that too well. He is responsible for the hotel’s fine dining establishment, an incredible restaurant called Stay, and the extensive menu here includes traditional French dishes and some pastry goodness. After all these delicacies, you will surely like the aromas of the largest champagne bar in Korea, Bar 81, that’s also part of this hotel’s charm.