Essque Zalu Zanzibar Looks Absolutely Divine

The breathtaking and utterly beautiful Essque Zalu Zanzibar sits right next to the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a family friendly resort experience close to the popular tourist village of Nungwi. With only 40 gorgeous suites and eight luxurious villas on offer, each of them wonderfully appointed in neutral hues, this place looks absolutely divine.

The entire resort seems to complement its magical natural surroundings, but it also stands out with the highest makati thatched roof on the island, three spectacular restaurants, and a sprawling lagoon-style pool, that’s ready to seduce us all. The furnishings at Essque Zalu Zanzibar are equally incredible, with every accommodation featuring either a balcony or a terrace as standard, allowing you to enjoy serene views all day long.

Of course, the villas will come with an extra dose of opulence, with modern kitchens, private swimming pools, and a private butler – what more could you ask for? Guests at Essque Zalu Zanzibar will surely appreciate the Tinga Kids’ Club as well, where the young ones will enjoy fun daily activities, while adults use their free time to relax and enjoy the resort’s numerous amenities and distractions.

Among these, you should count the largest infinity pool on the island, a holistic treatment at Zalu Retreat Spa, or exploring the bazaars and markets of Stone Town. Beach lovers can take solace in the nearby Nungwi Beach, consistently voted one of the top beaches in the world. And.. why wouldn’t they?

