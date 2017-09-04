Ermenegildo Zegna’s Master Tailor Can Arrive At Your Doorstep

The renowned luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna has been offering made-to-measure suiting for about 40 years, but these days the Italian brand also aims to offer the world’s ultimate bespoke wardrobe experience. Based in a small atelier in Milan, Zegna’s master tailor will gladly create bespoke suits for you, as well as sportswear, exquisite leather pieces, knitwear, and unique shoes for its most discerned customers.

Regardless of your choice or preferences in fashion, you will need to wait roughly 3 months before enjoying your order and you’ll have to go through four appointments. But don’t worry, traveling to Italy is not mandatory, even though it’s always a pleasure. That’s because Zegna’s master tailor could travel internationally for client meetings around the globe. Just imagine John Wick’s tailor, minus the guns and such.

Ermenegildo Zegna’s bespoke tailoring experience allows you to choose between 900 different fabrics for your future suits, jackets and overcoats, and over 230 materials for shirts, many of these premium fabrics coming from Zegna’s own factories.

If you still want to travel to Milan, the 1,152-square-foot atelier can be found right on the top floor of the Zegna building in the Fashion district, boasting a warm and inviting vibe. Complete with Harry Bertoia chairs and Fontana Arte lamps, this place will definitely be one of the highlights of your trip to Italy. We refuse to talk about costs, because getting a bespoke Zegna suit is definitely priceless.