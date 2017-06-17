Enjoy Andreas Strehler’s new Sauterelle À Heure Mondiale

Independent Swiss watchmaker Andreas Strehler has added yet another extraordinary timepiece to its stylish Sauterelle collection of watches, that was unveiled in 2013. Called Sauterelle À Heure Mondiale, this new timepiece features Strehler’s own patented rémontoir d’égalité or “constant force” mechanism, giving credit where credit is due – to the highly regarded watchmaker and designer of unique movements.

Andreas Strehler is usually responsible for an overwhelming mix of technical innovations and quirky designs, and this new example should definitely be on your new shopping list. That’s because the Sauterelle à Heure Mondiale could be easily considered the perfect companion no matter the event or time of day, with its 41 mm case, finished in either platinum or 18k red gold, and an elegant blue or silver dial.

You might have noticed that at 8 o’clock there’s a 3D globe that shows off the view from the North Pole, with a line through the GMT time zone – this globe makes a full rotation once every 24 hours. The Andreas Strehler Sauterelle à Heure Mondiale also comes with a sapphire display case, allowing us to enjoy a glimpse of the movement, while on the back you will see a 24 city ring with a central blue arrow.

There’s one final trick up this watch’s sleeve, specifically a moon phase indicator that is as precise as the one found on the record-breaking Sauterelle à Lune Perpétuelle watch. The movement of this new Sauterelle à Heure Mondiale watch features 206 components and comes with a 78-hour power reserve, which is more than impressive in our books, but the question is..

Will you go for the 112,000 CHF 18k rose gold version or the 125,000 CHF platinum form of the Andreas Strehler Sauterelle À Heure Mondiale?