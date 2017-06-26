Dominator’s Kalliente Superyacht Looks Absolutely Amazing

Blending a beautiful Italian design with Austrian quality, Dominator has officially revealed its new Ilumen 28m-class yacht, a gorgeous vessel that was beautifully called Kalliente. Commissioned by an American couple, Dominator’s new mini-megayacht shows off many amazing features that you’d normally see in much larger vessels and high-quality interiors which include a lavish saloon, floor-to-ceiling windows and many other goodies.

The master suite, for instance, benefits from a retractable moonroof over the bed and a private balcony, while the hull, spacious deck, and its innovative superstructure makes it stand out from any other yacht in its class. Developed in close collaboration with the owners, Dominator’s new vessel has been equipped with a custom bar, made of stainless steel, backlit onyx, and Foglizzo leather, and a Champagne table of lacquered ebony, Foglizzo leather and once again stainless steel.

Elegant and classy, this superyacht has been touched by innovative engineering too. Every detail has been carefully considered, such as the high-tech construction, mixing carbon fiber with epoxy resin, and the special Awlcraft painting. Kalliente also employs a high-tech solar-control interlayer film in the glass, which means plenty of natural light without the discomfort of too much heat.

Furthermore, Seakeeper gyro stabilizers reduce roll by 80 percent and Humphree active ride control minimize roll and pitch; all the while, twin MAN V8-1200 engines will help this vessel sail across the most beautiful waters around the world – although we know nothing about top or cruising speeds. That seems irrelevant right about now, am I right?