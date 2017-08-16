Conrad San Luis Potosi Awaits for You in the Heart of Mexico

Have you ever thought about discovering the vibrant heart of Mexico? Not necessarily Mexico City, but the charming town of San Luis Potosi, a place where the past meets the present in an extraordinary way, with state-of-the-art buildings nestled just a few steps away from the city’s incredible historic center, that’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a cultural diversity that will make you fall in love with this town forever.

That’s why San Luis Potosi was the best choice for Conrad’s entry on the Mexican luxury market, with this high-end hotel being just the perfect place to start exploring this magical town. Nestled in San Luis Potosi’s trendy Lomas neighborhood, the 5-star Conrad hotel sits right next to the city’s state-of-the-art convention center, high-end retail and corporate offices, but it’s also just a few steps away from the wonderful old town.

Conrad San Luis Potosi’s steel and glass facade hints towards a modern and sophisticated hotel, while the 135 spacious guest rooms will charm everyone with signature Conrad amenities, dedicated work spaces, minibars and luxurious bathrooms. On the fourth floor, you will find an outdoor pool that also offers some of the most incredible views of the town, not to mention a fully stocked fitness center, and flexible space for meetings or events.

When hunger strikes, the elegant bars and restaurants at Conrad San Luis Potosi will gladly make it all go away. The Sonoma Restaurant & Wine Bar offers innovative Californian cuisine and many other goodies, the Tequila Corner will let you taste some of Mexico’s finest tequilas, within a relaxed atmosphere, while a Dry Martini Bar and a lovely Poolside Terrace are also there for your enjoyment.