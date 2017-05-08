Azimut S7 Would be the Ideal Yacht for this Summer

The renowned Italian yacht builder Azimut Yachts has recently unveiled its newest project, a sleek vessel called Azimut S7, that’s ready to take over the high seas in just a few months. Blending a contemporary design with pure Italian styling and premium technology, this 21.3-meter yacht looks dressed to impress, benefiting from tinted glass, light timber decking and a few charming exterior lounges.

It’s somewhat reminiscent of the good old days of Miami Vice, if you ask us, and on the inside, it looks like exactly like a modern home, that will keep you comfortable and relaxed all day long, while hiding from the sun and enjoying your cruise. Guests aboard this vessel will get to enjoy fine furniture, state-of-the-art amenities and of course, incredible views of the sea.

Azimut S7 will accommodate up to 8 passengers, with its stunning carbon fiber construction adding to the overall appeal and structural rigidity of the vessel. Since this motor yacht is also pretty light, is promises some exciting times on the waves, with dynamic stability and modern controls being also part of the package.

A triple Volvo IPS propulsion system allows the yacht to reach a top speed of 35 knots and a comfortable cruise speed of 31 knots. We don’t have any word regarding the pricing of this beauty, but if money is no object to you, there’s nothing better than enjoying life aboard this vessel this summer.

