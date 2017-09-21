You can Still Enjoy the Sun’s Warm Rays at ME Ibiza

Autumn is well and truly upon us, at least where I’m typing from! It’s been cold, rainy, and a little bit depressing in these last couple of days here, that’s why my mind started to wander to a place where we could still enjoy the sun’s warm rays, at the end of September. T

hat’s how I’ve discovered the stunning ME Ibiza, a brand new retreat from Ibiza, of course, offering laidback luxury in an exclusive setting on this superb Balearic island, and aiming to help you forget all about the hustle and bustle of big cities.

Ibiza shoud be known for more than its decadent party life, and in these last couple of years a more relaxed and thoughtful vibe has been personified by the openining of a few wonderful retreats like ME Ibiza. Proudly sitting just by the sea, between the lovely resorts of Santa Eulalia and Es Canar, this modern hotel will prove to be just the perfect place to chill out and relax, even between concerts.

ME Ibiza will easily charm anyone with its unique atmosphere, as a calming white aesthetic dominates each of the 205 gorgeous rooms and suites, with high-end amenities and modern artworks adorning the walls adding a touch of color to the entire picture. The hotel also offers a spectacular rooftop terrace, featuring an elegant restaurant, cocktail bar, and a private pool, plus a unique spa called SkinC, where the word rejuvenation will probably get a new meaning.

Guests at ME Ibiza will also get to enjoy complimentary access to the next-door Nikki Beach Resort, where its daytime beach club features the hottest live acts. I’m not sure about you, but I’m already picturing myself chilling on the hotel’s terrace or at the beach, with one of those cool umbrella drinks adding to the flavor of this trip