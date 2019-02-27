Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

This new McLaren 600LT Spider By MSO will Rock the Geneva Motor Show

mclaren-600lt-spider-mso-1

The McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO will surely turn a lot of heads with its breathtaking design at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in March this year. One of the most striking details of this super car will be its stunning Napier Green finish, reminding everyone of the 675LT, available only as an MSO Bespoke color.

The 600LT Spider by MSO will have this wonderful color on the door inserts too, the splitter, the sills and the rear diffuser as well. This gorgeous sports car also comes with plenty of options including carbon fiber exterior elements with sating finish and the MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fiber front fender louvres.

The MSO Bespoke Carbon Black retractable hard top is another interesting part of the car’s design, and the gloss black 10 spoke Ultra Lightweight alloy wheels with the Napier Green brake calipers will also spark the interest of many passersby.

mclaren-600lt-spider-mso-3

The interior isn’t in any way less impressive than the exterior. The McLaren 600LT Spider By MSO comes with extremely lightweight carbon fiber racing seats, Alcantara clad steering wheel and headlining and several carbon fiber interior upgrades. But let’s get to the fun part.

The McLaren 600LT Spider comes with a 3.8 liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, which gets it from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and maxes out at 324 km/h (201 mph). Would you like to take this beauty for a ride on the French Riviera?

mclaren-600lt-spider-mso-5

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Hennessey McLaren 600LT 1
Hennessey Plans to Take the McLaren 600LT to 800 Horsepower!
mclaren-600lt-spider-11
The new McLaren 600LT Spider is All Kinds of Awesome!
McLaren-P1-GTR-MSO-Senna-1
This McLaren P1 GTR MSO Honors Formula 1 Legend Ayrton Senna
McLaren-720S-Spider-4
The New McLaren 720S Spider Kicks Off 2019 in Style!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Stellia are the New Top-Notch $3,999 Headphones from Focal

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.