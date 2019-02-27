This new McLaren 600LT Spider By MSO will Rock the Geneva Motor Show

The McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO will surely turn a lot of heads with its breathtaking design at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in March this year. One of the most striking details of this super car will be its stunning Napier Green finish, reminding everyone of the 675LT, available only as an MSO Bespoke color.

The 600LT Spider by MSO will have this wonderful color on the door inserts too, the splitter, the sills and the rear diffuser as well. This gorgeous sports car also comes with plenty of options including carbon fiber exterior elements with sating finish and the MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fiber front fender louvres.

The MSO Bespoke Carbon Black retractable hard top is another interesting part of the car’s design, and the gloss black 10 spoke Ultra Lightweight alloy wheels with the Napier Green brake calipers will also spark the interest of many passersby.

The interior isn’t in any way less impressive than the exterior. The McLaren 600LT Spider By MSO comes with extremely lightweight carbon fiber racing seats, Alcantara clad steering wheel and headlining and several carbon fiber interior upgrades. But let’s get to the fun part.

The McLaren 600LT Spider comes with a 3.8 liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, which gets it from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and maxes out at 324 km/h (201 mph). Would you like to take this beauty for a ride on the French Riviera?