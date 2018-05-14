The Wonderful Wajer 55 S Is Our New Favorite Water Toy

Well, at least it is mine. As I sit here, working hard and typing fast, I can’t help but feel hot and sweaty, which is why daydreaming about the new Wajer 55 S seems like the best thing to do for the rest of the day. Dutch shipyard Wajer Yachts has recently unveiled this cool motor yacht, a sleek vessel promising fun and excitement.

The Wajer 55 S was specially designed to meet all the requirements of modern watersport enthusiasts and it features three powerful 435-hp Volvo Penta IPS600 engines – this translates into a top speed of more than 40 knots, enough to give everyone at least a few chills down their spine.

Of course, this stunning boat also features the finely tuned finishes, comfort and elegant aesthetics for which the Dutch brand is well known. The vessel has been equipped with a hardtop roof consisting of a few removable panels that will make the lounging area a pleasant and welcoming space even when the sun is scorching hot.

The outdoor galley benefits from a grill, refrigerator, and icemaker, which means you could even enjoy your favorite dish and a few cold ones on board. Navigation is very simple, with four forward-facing Stidd captain’s seats and two elegant Garmin touchscreens allowing everyone to enjoy the experience and have a little fun in the sun.